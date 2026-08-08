ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Two Minnesota residents made history on Friday night. The two people split the $408,972 North 5 Jackpot, the largest ever for the game. The record-breaking prize was won by tickets sold in Newport and Mankato.

Each lucky winner will take home $204,486. One ticket was sold at Hy-Vee in Mankato at 220 Popular Street, and the other at Winners Corner in Newport located at 1594 Hastings Avenue. Each business will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets. The North 5 numbers on Friday were 03, 05, 28, 32 and 33.

North 5 is a Minnesota-only lotto game and is held daily at about 6:17 p.m. In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date, and prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at the Minnesota Lottery Headquarters in Roseville.

We may never know the names of the winners. In Minnesota, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are automatically considered private data unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity.

Since 1990, the lottery has generated over $4 billion for programs that positively impact the lives of Minnesotans, and over $1.8 million has helped preserve, restore, and protect Minnesota's environment through the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, Game and Fish Fund, and the Natural Resources Fund.

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman