ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesotan got an early 4th of July gift last Tuesday. The Minnesota State Lottery says a person in Alexandria won the $25,000 North 5 jackpot.

The winning ticket was sold at the Cub Foods Store at 2612 South Broadway. $25,000 is the minimum jackpot prize in the North 5 Game, with the prize building each day the jackpot is not won by matching five numbers from 1 through 34. The current jackpot is estimated at $33,000. The cost per play is $1.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

