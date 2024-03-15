Alexandria Too Much For Tech in Boys Section Final

Alexandria defeated Tech 91-45 Thursday night in Willmar in the boys basketball section 8-3-A final. The Cardinals and Tigers split the two regular season meetings with the road team winning in each occasion. This marks the 3rd straight year Tech and Alexandria have met in the section 8-3-A title game in Willmar. Alexandria has now won 2 of those meetings.

Alexandria improves to 24-5 and will play in the Class 3-A State Tournament next week. Tech's season ends with a record of 19-10.