Boys Basketball Playoffs Results/Schedule; Sabres and Storm Fall

Both the Sartell-St. Stephen and Sauk Rapids-Rice boys basketball teams saw their seasons come to an end Wednesday night in the Section 8-4-A quarterfinals. The Sabres lost at top seeded Rogers 60-44 while Sauk Rapids-Rice fell at home to 5th seeded Moorhead 73-72 Wednesday night.

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinals:

Rogers 60, Sartell-St. Stephen 44

Moorhead 73, Sauk Rapids-Rice 72

STMA 69, Bemidji 60

Buffalo 63, Brainerd 47

Section 6-2-A First Round (Thursday)

#16 Pine City at #1 Albany, 7pm

#9 Mora at #8 Melrose, 7pm

#13 Royalton at #4 Legacy Christian Academy, 7pm

#12 Kimball #5 Spectrum, 7pm

#15 Rush City at #2 Annandale, 7pm

#10 Cathedral at #7 Foley, 7pm

#14 Milaca at #3 Sauk Centre, 7pm

#11 Holdingford at #6 Osakis, 7pm

Section 5A Playoffs (Thursday)

#8E St. John's Prep at #1E East Central, 7pm

#5E Ogilvie at #4E PACT Charter, 7pm

#6E Swanville at #3 Braham, 7pm

#10 Mille Lacs at #2 Upsala, 7pm

Section 8-3-A Semifinals (Friday)

Tech at Detroit Lakes, 7pm

Fergus Falls at Alexandria, 7pm