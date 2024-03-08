Boys Basketball Section Results/Schedule; Foley and Albany Win
Foley defeated Cathedral 59-32 in the first round of the Section 6-2-A boys basketball playoffs Thursday night. The Falcons improves to 19-8 while Cathedral ends their season with an 11-16 record.
Section 6-2-A 1st Round:
Albany 85, Pine City 48
(Andrew Olson led Albany with 23 points, Sam Hondl had 14 points and Zeke Austin added 11 points)
Melrose Area 92, Mora 64
Legacy Christian Academy 81, Royalton 57
Spectrum 74, Kimball 34
Osakis 65, Holdingford 53
Sauk Centre 66, Milaca 38
Annandale 89, Rush City 34
Section 5A Playoffs:
East Central 92, St. John's Prep 28
Section 3-2-A Playoffs:
Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Paynesville 44
Section 8-3-A Semifinals: (Friday)
Tech at Detroit Lakes, 7pm
Fergus Falls at Alexandria, 7pm
Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals (Saturday @ St. John's)
Albany vs. Melrose, 1pm
Legacy Christian Academy vs. Spectrum, 2:30pm
Annandale vs. Foley, 4:30pm
Sauk Centre vs. Osakis, 6pm