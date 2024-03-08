Boys Basketball Section Results/Schedule; Foley and Albany Win

Foley defeated Cathedral 59-32 in the first round of the Section 6-2-A boys basketball playoffs Thursday night. The Falcons improves to 19-8 while Cathedral ends their season with an 11-16 record.

Section 6-2-A 1st Round:

Albany 85, Pine City 48

(Andrew Olson led Albany with 23 points, Sam Hondl had 14 points and Zeke Austin added 11 points)

Melrose Area 92, Mora 64

Legacy Christian Academy 81, Royalton 57

Spectrum 74, Kimball 34

Osakis 65, Holdingford 53

Sauk Centre 66, Milaca 38

Annandale 89, Rush City 34

Section 5A Playoffs:

East Central 92, St. John's Prep 28

Section 3-2-A Playoffs:

Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Paynesville 44

Section 8-3-A Semifinals: (Friday)

Tech at Detroit Lakes, 7pm

Fergus Falls at Alexandria, 7pm

Section 6-2-A Quarterfinals (Saturday @ St. John's)

Albany vs. Melrose, 1pm

Legacy Christian Academy vs. Spectrum, 2:30pm

Annandale vs. Foley, 4:30pm

Sauk Centre vs. Osakis, 6pm