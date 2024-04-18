High School Sports Results/Schedule
The Cathedral Girls Golf team finished 7th among 17 teams at the Milaca Invite. The meet was played in a 6-6-6 format. The team of Cammy Sand and Averie Andvik carded an 86 to finish 10th overall. Abby Silver and Natalie Granowski shot a 93.
Thursday April 18 Schedule:
Baseball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls
St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen
Brainerd at ROCORI
Cathedral at Foley
Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins
Annandale at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Maple Lake at BBE
Kimball at Paynesville
Little Falls at Pequot Lakes
Becker at Zimmerman
Pierz at Milaca
Albany at Mora
Holdingford at ACGC
Softball:
Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen
ROCORI at St. Cloud Crush
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd
Little Falls at Cathedral
HLWW at Annandale
ACGC at Holdingford
Paynesville at Kimball
BBE at Maple Lake
West Central at Melrsose
Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton
Zimmerman at Becker
Albany at Foley
Mora at Pierz
Boys Tennis:
Tech at Litchfield
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen
Cathedral at Pine City
Boys Golf:
Multiple Schools at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell
Multiple Schools at Pine City
Girls Golf:
Multiple Schools at Little Crow Golf Course in New London
Multiple Schools at Pierz
Boys Lacrosse:
St. Cloud Crush at ROCORI, 7pm
Girls Lacrosse:
St. Cloud Crush at ROCORI, 5pm