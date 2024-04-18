High School Sports Results/Schedule

The Cathedral Girls Golf team finished 7th among 17 teams at the Milaca Invite. The meet was played in a 6-6-6 format. The team of Cammy Sand and Averie Andvik carded an 86 to finish 10th overall. Abby Silver and Natalie Granowski shot a 93.

Thursday April 18 Schedule:

Baseball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Fergus Falls

St. Cloud Crush at Sartell-St. Stephen

Brainerd at ROCORI

Cathedral at Foley

Royalton at Eden Valley-Watkins

Annandale at Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Maple Lake at BBE

Kimball at Paynesville

Little Falls at Pequot Lakes

Becker at Zimmerman

Pierz at Milaca

Albany at Mora

Holdingford at ACGC

Softball:

Willmar at Sartell-St. Stephen

ROCORI at St. Cloud Crush

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Brainerd

Little Falls at Cathedral

HLWW at Annandale

ACGC at Holdingford

Paynesville at Kimball

BBE at Maple Lake

West Central at Melrsose

Eden Valley-Watkins at Royalton

Zimmerman at Becker

Albany at Foley

Mora at Pierz

Boys Tennis:

Tech at Litchfield

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Sartell-St. Stephen

Cathedral at Pine City

Boys Golf:

Multiple Schools at Blackberry Ridge in Sartell

Multiple Schools at Pine City

Girls Golf:

Multiple Schools at Little Crow Golf Course in New London

Multiple Schools at Pierz

Boys Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush at ROCORI, 7pm

Girls Lacrosse:

St. Cloud Crush at ROCORI, 5pm