High School Sports Results Saturday, April 20
It was a light day for high school sports in the area on Saturday but there were four softball games.
Big Lake 7, North St. Paul 4
Big Lake 4, Duluth East 0
Big Lake 0, Andover 4
Minnesota 5, Paynesville 3
Annandale, Mound Westonka - postponed
