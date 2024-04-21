High School Sports Results Saturday, April 20

High School Sports Results Saturday, April 20

Brooklyn Hofer (photo courtesy of Derek Sauer)

It was a light day for high school sports in the area on Saturday but there were four softball games.

Big Lake 7, North St. Paul 4

Big Lake 4, Duluth East 0

Big Lake 0, Andover 4

Minnesota 5, Paynesville 3

Annandale, Mound Westonka - postponed

