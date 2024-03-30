Are You Ready For Some Spring Football?

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The United Football League (UFL) kicks off its kind of inaugural season Saturday with a matchup of two Champions. The XFL Champion Arlington Renegades will take on the USFL Champion Birmingham Stallions. The XFL and USFL merged after the 2023 season into the now United Football League.

Get our free mobile app

United Football League (UFL) United Football League (UFL) loading...

There are three other games on Easter Weekend with the St. Louis Battlehawks taking on the Michigan Panthers on Saturday, then on Sunday, the D.C. Defenders play the San Antonio Brahmas and the Memphis Showboats play the Houston Roughnecks. The two leagues each kept four of their teams in the merger to form the USFL and XFL divisions.

Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades Sam Hodde, Getty Images loading...

Vegas Vipers v Arlington Renegades Sam Hodde, Getty Images loading...

The league is owned by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Danny Garcia and features some unique twists such as no extra point kicks. Teams can elect to go for a 1, 2, or 3-point try based on what yard line they line up on to run a single play, much like a 2-point conversion in the NFL. Last season teams went for 2 points on the majority of the tries.

USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars Gaelen Morse, Getty Images loading...

USFL Championship - Birmingham Stallions v Philadelphia Stars Gaelen Morse, Getty Images loading...

Some names you may recognize in the UFL include Taco Charlton, a former 1st-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys playing for Birmingham, Kansas City Chiefs 3rd-round pick Breeland Speaks who is on Michigan's roster, Vic Beasley playing for Arlington who is a former 1st-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks, and former Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback A.J. McCarron.

Seattle Dragons v Houston Roughnecks Bob Levey, Getty Images loading...

The UFL will play a 10-week regular season schedule with two rounds of playoffs concluding with the Championship game on June 16th, and games will be televised on both FOX and ESPN.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: These Are the Richest NFL players To uncover the richest NFL players, Stacker consulted Celebrity Net Worth and ranked them by their 2022 net worth, calculated using a proprietary formula. Gallery Credit: Katrina Sirotta

KEEP READING: Here are 50 of the most famous sports goofs