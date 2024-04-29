US News and World Report is out with its annual rankings of the Best High Schools in America.

The publication looked at six areas in coming up with their 2024 list and weighted those areas:

College Readiness (30% of the score)

-- Participation rate in Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exams.

College Curriculum Breadth (10%)

-- Calculated among high school seniors from the percentage who took the exams and the percentage who earned qualifying scores on AP or IB tests.

State Assessment Proficiency (20%)

-- Based on Standardized test results in math, reading and science.

State Assessment Performance (20%)

-- Based on Standardized test results in math, reading and science in relation to school demographics in Minnesota.

Underserved Student Performance (10%)

-- Assesses learning outcomes only among Black, Hispanic and low-income students.

Graduation Rate (10%)

-- Measures the proportion of students graduating from the particular high school.

So how did St. Cloud area public high schools do on the list? Click through each school's name to see the full report.

With a higher than median graduation rate of 91%, Rocori High School has a 15:1 student-teacher ratio. 22% of the students are considered economically disadvantaged, eligible for free or reduced-price lunches.

With a 93% graduation rate, Holdingford has one teacher for every 26 students. 23% of those students are considered economically disadvantaged.

Despite a 35:1 student-teacher ratio, 94% of Foley seniors graduate. 29% are considered economically disadvantaged.

92% of the seniors at Kimball graduate. There's an 18:1 student-teacher relationship and 24% of the students are economically disadvantaged.

93% of the seniors graduate at Melrose where there's a 25:1 student-teacher ratio. 40% of the students are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch programs.

With an 18:1 student-teacher ratio, two-thirds of the Tech student body is considered economically disadvantaged. Tech has a 73% graduation rate, well-below the state median.

With a student-teacher ratio of 22:1, Sauk Centre has a 93% graduation rate and 38% of the student population is considered economically disadvantaged.

#180 in Minnesota, BBE has a 15:1 student-teacher ratio and graduates 96% of its seniors. A full 37% of the students are considered "economically disadvantaged," eligible for the free and reduced-price lunch programs.

Ranked #4 in the St. Cloud metro area and #152 in Minnesota, St. Cloud Apollo High School has a 16:1 student-teacher ratio, but has only a 73% graduation rate, well below the state median.

Ranked #115 in Minnesota high schools, Albany Area High School has a 23:1 student-teacher ratio and a 94% graduation rate.

Ranked 75th in Minnesota, Sauk Rapids-Rice Senior High School has an 18:1 student-teacher ratio and an 85% graduation rate.

Ranked 25th within Minnesota and number 1 in the St. Cloud metro area, Sartell Senior High School has a 20:1 student-teacher ratio and a 96% graduation rate.