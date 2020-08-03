New Sartell Principal Wants Students to Seize All Opportunities

SARTELL -- It's an interesting time to begin a new job, especially if you work in education.

Sascha Hansen is preparing for her first year as principal of Sartell-St. Stephen High School, taking over for Brenda Steve who retire after this past school year.

Hansen is a St. Cloud State University graduate, who has taught a both the Sartell high school and middle school.

She says as they continue to work through what will happen this fall, their main focus is making sure students are put in the best situation to succeed.

We want to make the best learning opportunities for kids, no matter what learning scenario we are in. Our technology team is looking at different platforms to help get kids more engaged this year.

Hansen says while everyone is anxious to know what the school year will bring, it's important to remember the situation is always changing, and what may work the first day of school may not be the same answer a month later.

She also says with social justice movements a big topic this summer, the district has taken a proactive approach by providing equity training for teachers and promoting their S.A.F.E Sartell student organization.

That club is going to look at putting together some lessons about race, what it means, and some of those conversations that we haven't intentionally taught before and we are going to implement those into our Sabre Advisory this year.

She says they want to make sure students to feel safe in the classroom and faculty are willing to have those difficult conversations.

The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is expected to make their decision on the upcoming school year by Wednesday.