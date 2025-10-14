Celebrating The Crucial Role Of Local School Principals
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- This month offers an opportunity for people to celebrate some often-overlooked educators. National Principal Month is held every October to recognize the role principals play in making schools great. ROCORI Superintendent Kevin Enerson says principals do a lot of hard work behind the scenes:
"We appreciate all the work they do. People probably say, well, what is it, a principal is just a disciplinarian, but actually a principal is the leader of the school building, they set the expectations, they do all the scheduling, the hiring, evaluations, so they have a really big job. Plus, all those connections with parents and families, and making sure that we communicate what we're doing on a day-to-day basis."
Enerson says being a principal is an underrated job, and everyone at ROCORI appreciates all that they do. National Principal Day was started in 2012 as a way to recognize the essential leadership of principals in creating positive school environments.
