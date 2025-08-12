COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- ROCORI Area Schools are gearing up for the new school year and are updating policies and looking for volunteers as part of the process. Student handbooks were approved at the last school board meeting, and one change to the High School handbook is a new cell phone policy. The district will be asking high school students to stay off their phones during school hours. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says state law mandates they have a policy, and they are asking students to leave their cell phones in their lockers:

"There are some students who need their phone for health care issues, there's diabetic things that tie into phones sometimes, and they're monitored that way so we'll make sure that we're reasonable about it and handle those things, but the idea is that we would not be on our cell phones during the day."

Enerson says the policy is pretty similar to the ones they have had in place for elementary and junior high students already, and they are now including the high schoolers. He says ROCORI is also looking for volunteers for its strategic planning committee. Enerson says the district wants 20 to 25 people to make up the committee to get a good cross-section of people. More information about the strategic planning committee can be found on the district's website.

