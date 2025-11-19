COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One area school district is close to finalizing its next set of two-year contracts. ROCORI is working on the contracts for teachers, paraprofessionals, principals, directors, and support staff. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says they will be going to mediation with the teachers:

"We're not quite there with the financial package, so that's kind of what we got left, and the Bureau of Mediation Services will help us out. I think we're looking at sometime in December as our scheduled medication session."

Enerson says they have reached a tentative agreement with the paraprofessionals, and they are working with all the other groups.

He says the new deals are for the 2025 through 2027 school years, and all the groups continue to work under the existing contract until a new agreement is reached:

"If there's no new agreement in place that one still holds, and that's the working conditions you work under, so that's why when we do settle, there will probably be some retro pay and those types of things that we have to go back on and do."

Enerson says they hope to have all the contracts wrapped up before the new year. He says ROCORI is also close to completing its strategic planning process, and it looks like they will have 10 goals for the district to try and achieve over the next five years.

