COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Summer is here for area schools, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything going on with school districts. ROCORI Area Schools have an election this fall for three School Board Seats, and the filing period is fast approaching. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says being on the school board is very fulfilling:

"If you want to serve our students in our school district, it's a rewarding experience, an educational experience, and put your name in the hat if you're interested in helping out."

ROCORI has a six-member school board that serves alternating four-year terms. Every two years, three seats are up for election. The filing period is July 14th through the 28th.

Upgrades to County Road 2 by the High School will take place in July as well.

People looking to go to ROCORI Schools next month should be aware of a construction project. Stearns County will be working around County 2 by Cold Spring Elementary and the Middle School/High School, making some improvements.

The project will be adding crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands along the road, among other updates. Enerson says the construction will make the area a little more accessible for pedestrians, and people will still be able to get to both schools:

"We were prepared to say what have we got to do to accommodate it, but they said traffic will be maintained, and we should not have any type of needs to reroute, so when it happens, it sounds like we're gonna be okay to just continue on as usual."

The county has received numerous complaints about speeding vehicles in the area and the lack of pedestrian infrastructure along the road, so the work will help alleviate some of those concerns. The project is being done thanks in part to an $89,000 Active Transportation grant.

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