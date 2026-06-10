School Board Candidates Filing Opens Soon In ROCORI Area

School Board Candidates Filing Opens Soon In ROCORI Area

photo - Jay Caldwell

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Summer is here for area schools, but that doesn't mean there isn't anything going on with school districts. ROCORI Area Schools have an election this fall for three School Board Seats, and the filing period is fast approaching. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says being on the school board is very fulfilling:

"If you want to serve our students in our school district, it's a rewarding experience, an educational experience, and put your name in the hat if you're interested in helping out."

ROCORI has a six-member school board that serves alternating four-year terms. Every two years, three seats are up for election. The filing period is July 14th through the 28th.

Upgrades to County Road 2 by the High School will take place in July as well.

People looking to go to ROCORI Schools next month should be aware of a construction project. Stearns County will be working around County 2 by Cold Spring Elementary and the Middle School/High School, making some improvements.

The project will be adding crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands along the road, among other updates. Enerson says the construction will make the area a little more accessible for pedestrians, and people will still be able to get to both schools:

"We were prepared to say what have we got to do to accommodate it, but they said traffic will be maintained, and we should not have any type of needs to reroute, so when it happens, it sounds like we're gonna be okay to just continue on as usual."

The county has received numerous complaints about speeding vehicles in the area and the lack of pedestrian infrastructure along the road, so the work will help alleviate some of those concerns. The project is being done thanks in part to an $89,000 Active Transportation grant.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Pantowners 50th Anniversary Car Show and Swap Meet

The St. Cloud Antique Auto Club or Pantowners held its 50th Annual Car Show & Swap Meet in 2025. It is one of the oldest car shows in Minnesota.

Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Forrest City in Pictures

Gallery Credit: Jay Caldwell, Townsquare St. Cloud

Beautiful Photos From Clemens Gardens

This weekend was a great one to get out and do something fun. I wanted to destress, so I drove over to Clemens Gardens for a nice stroll through the gardens. What a beautiful place it is. There are flowers everywhere, as well as fountains and statues. These photos only capture part of what's available to see, but in case you haven't had a chance to visit, now is a great time to view them, as everything is in full bloom. Take a look at some beautiful photos and then make a plan to take your own trip. All of your senses will thank you.

Gallery Credit: Photos by Kelly Cordes

Filed Under: rocori school district
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON