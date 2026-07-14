COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Primary Election will soon be upon us, and ROCORI Area Schools are preparing for a voter decision this fall. The ROCORI School Board approved placing the renewal for the Capital Project Levy on the November ballot.

ROCORI has around a $37-million annual budget.

The levy is not due to expire until the end of next year, but the district can save around $15,000 to $20,000 dollars by having it on this year's ballot versus having a special election next year. Superintendent Kevin Enerson says it provides the district with over $400,000 annually:

"We've been paying it. There's no increases in taxes. I think the levy will say it is a vote to raise your taxes, but you've been paying it for ten years, and this would just be an extension for another ten years, so the board felt that it was the wisest thing to do. I mean, it makes sense if you can save $20,000 on election costs; why wouldn't you just go a year early and do it?"

The levy provides funds for things like purchasing, installing, and replacing software, software licenses, computers, networks, infrastructure, and more.

Enerson says the levy helps students, teachers, and staff at ROCORI with technology:

"We have devices for students, devices for employees; everything now is done on computer, grade books and all of that information. Everybody knows that if you're associated with a school that there's so much electronic work that we do, and so this just really helps out with being able to keep those things going and having these dedicated funds."

The school board unanimously approved adding the Capital Project Levy renewal to the ballot. Voters head to the polls on November 3rd.

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