Rocori School Board Approves New Paraeducators Contract

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Rocori School District Paraeducators have a new contract. The school board voted 5-0 to approve the contract on Monday, with one board member absent. The contract includes a $0.95 salary increase in year 1 and a 2.8% increase in year 2.

The tenure to receive longevity pay was reduced from 7 to 6 years and the district's contributions to health care premiums also increased. Superindentent Kevin Enerson says they are happy to have the new contract done:

"Well, I think it's always good when you're able to settle a contract and I think that in negotiations there's always some give and take but we did get our base pay up which makes it a little bit more appealing to, to attracting new people to the district."

The paraeducators had voted to authorize a strike on April 10th but the two sides were able to come to an agreement during the mediation session. The total 2-year cost of the new contract to the district is 14.59% and the district currently has 81 paraeducators.

