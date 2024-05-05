High School Sports Results Saturday, May 4

High School Sports Results Saturday, May 4

photo courtesy of Jerome Nemanich

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:

Litchfield 13, Maple Lake 3

St. Michael-Albertville, St. Cloud - POSTPONED

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:

Alexandria 16, Little Falls 7

Hutchinson 10, Little Falls 8

Orono 0, Rocori 10

Cloquet 4, Rocori 14: Jenna Rieder went 3-4 with 4 RBI, and Samantha Sufka had 3 RBI for the Spartans.

Rocori 9, Coon Rapids 0: Maggie Primus had 3 RBI for Rocori.

St. Cloud Cathedral, Springfield - CANCELLED

Becker 1, Hibbing 0

Coon Rapids 5, Becker 4

Cloquet 2, Becker 9

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Procter 11

Maple Lake 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 10

Sauk Rapids-Rice 20, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 1

