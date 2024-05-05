High School Sports Results Saturday, May 4
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL:
Litchfield 13, Maple Lake 3
St. Michael-Albertville, St. Cloud - POSTPONED
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL:
Alexandria 16, Little Falls 7
Hutchinson 10, Little Falls 8
Orono 0, Rocori 10
Cloquet 4, Rocori 14: Jenna Rieder went 3-4 with 4 RBI, and Samantha Sufka had 3 RBI for the Spartans.
Rocori 9, Coon Rapids 0: Maggie Primus had 3 RBI for Rocori.
St. Cloud Cathedral, Springfield - CANCELLED
Becker 1, Hibbing 0
Coon Rapids 5, Becker 4
Cloquet 2, Becker 9
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Procter 11
Maple Lake 0, Sauk Rapids-Rice 10
Sauk Rapids-Rice 20, Thief River Falls-Goodridge 1
