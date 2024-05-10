St. Cloud Police Department Investigating Gun Complaint

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for the public's help as they continue investigating a gun complaint.

The St. Cloud Police Department says officers responded to a call about an incident with a gun around 3:20 a.m. Friday morning in the 1200 block of Kilian Blvd S.E.

Officers spoke with two women who told them their neighbor had threatened them with a handgun while wearing body armor. The suspect left before police arrived and was later found at at 9th Avenue and 13th Street S.E.

He has been identified as 34-year-old Jordan Kansanback of St. Cloud. Authorities say he turned himself in to officers who were investigating the incident. He did not have a gun or body armor when he was arrested. According to police, Kansanback told officers the firearm was a BB gun.

Officers searched the area for the gun, but have not found it or any body armor. Kansanback was taken to the Sherburne County Jail and faces charges including 2nd Degree Assault. No one was hurt in the incident.

Police are asking anyone who finds body armor or a handgun in the area to notify them. Authorities also say anyone who has video cameras that may have captured the incident between 3:15 a.m. and 3:40 a.m. to contact them. Kansanback is described as a white man, 6' 2" with a medium build and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301.

