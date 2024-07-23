Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A level three sex offender has moved to St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Police Department is offering a community notification video detailing his background.
Forty-two-year-old James Stamps Jr. has notified police that he has moved into the city limits and listed his address as homeless.
Stamps has a history of physically and sexually assaulting unknown women through force and with a weapon. Authorities say Stamps gained access by approaching the women in a public setting.
Stamps has served his sentence and is not wanted by the police.
Best scenic drives in Minnesota
It's time to hit the road—Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in Minnesota using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Best counties to retire to in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to retire in Minnesota using data from Niche.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Highest-paying jobs in Rochester, Minnesota that don't require a college degree
Stacker ranked the 50 highest-paying jobs in Rochester, Minnesota that don't require a college degree, using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Gallery Credit: Stacker