Level 3 Sex Offender Moving to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A level three sex offender has moved to St. Cloud and the St. Cloud Police Department is offering a community notification video detailing his background.

Forty-two-year-old James Stamps Jr. has notified police that he has moved into the city limits and listed his address as homeless.

Stamps has a history of physically and sexually assaulting unknown women through force and with a weapon. Authorities say Stamps gained access by approaching the women in a public setting.

Stamps has served his sentence and is not wanted by the police.

