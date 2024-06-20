Large Police Presence in South St. Cloud Due to Search Warrant

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are releasing some information on a large police presence in the 300 block of 9th Avenue South Wednesday night.

Officers with the Community Response Team and SWAT served a search warrant at a residence in the area.

As part of the operation, several traffic control points were established from approximately 9:40 p.m. to Midnight.

Police say no suspects or officers were injured while serving the search warrant.

No other information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

