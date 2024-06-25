Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Girl

Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Girl

Image Credit: max fleischmann unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has put out an alert on a missing St. Cloud girl.

St. Cloud Police were notified that 15-year-old Ezariah Lenay Hall left her home on April 5th to go to Brooklyn Center or possibly the greater Twin Cities area but did not return. Hall has been in phone contact with family.

Hall is black with mid-length brown hair, possibly in braids, and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a black hoodie, and white and black Air Jordan shoes.

Minnesota BCA submitted photo
loading...

Authorities say the photo of Hall is from two years ago.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department or Stearns County Sheriff's Office dispatch.

LOOK: 19 Black historical figures you probably didn't learn about in class

As more states add bans on teaching Black history in classrooms across America, Stacker highlighted 19 underrepresented trailblazers to keep in mind.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: This Washington Cabin is Straight Out of an 'I Spy' Book

This place will basically make you feel like you're inside one of the popular books.

Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born

Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.

Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman

Filed Under: minnesota bureau of criminal apprehension, st cloud police department
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON