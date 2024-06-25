Authorities Seek Help Finding Missing St. Cloud Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has put out an alert on a missing St. Cloud girl.

St. Cloud Police were notified that 15-year-old Ezariah Lenay Hall left her home on April 5th to go to Brooklyn Center or possibly the greater Twin Cities area but did not return. Hall has been in phone contact with family.

Hall is black with mid-length brown hair, possibly in braids, and brown eyes. She is 5'2" and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing ripped light blue jeans, a black hoodie, and white and black Air Jordan shoes.

Minnesota BCA submitted photo Minnesota BCA submitted photo loading...

Authorities say the photo of Hall is from two years ago.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department or Stearns County Sheriff's Office dispatch.

