FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- A missing Fergus Falls girl may be in the St. Cloud area, and authorities are asking the public's help to find her.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an endangered missing persons report for 15-year-old Paige Wollman. She was last seen in Fergus Falls on April 19th at 2:00 p.m.

Authorities believe Wollman ran away while on a weekend pass because she didn't want to return to the facility where she was staying. She does not have any history of running away.

Wollman is described as white, 5'5" feet tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department at (218) 332-5502 or the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.

PHOTOS: Step Inside a 1970s Kitchen — 34 Things You’ll Recognize From Tupperware jugs (you know the ones) to those ever-present knife sharpeners, let’s take a nostalgic trip back to the quintessential ’70s kitchen. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Are These 16 Classic American Meals Finally Making a Comeback? From casserole-night favorites to full-on beige-on-beige comfort, these American dinners fell out of fashion — but could they be on their way back? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz