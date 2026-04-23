Authorities Seek Help Finding Fergus Falls Teen Who May Be in St. Cloud
FERGUS FALLS (WJON News) -- A missing Fergus Falls girl may be in the St. Cloud area, and authorities are asking the public's help to find her.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued an endangered missing persons report for 15-year-old Paige Wollman. She was last seen in Fergus Falls on April 19th at 2:00 p.m.
Authorities believe Wollman ran away while on a weekend pass because she didn't want to return to the facility where she was staying. She does not have any history of running away.
Wollman is described as white, 5'5" feet tall, 130 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fergus Falls Police Department at (218) 332-5502 or the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.
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