MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- It will be a celebration of everything purple this week in Minneapolis. The city will once again hold a Prince Celebration from Wednesday through Sunday.

Chaka Khan will help kick off the festivities at First Avenue on Wednesday night.

The five-day festival will have a wide array of things to do and see. There is a Prince Sing-Along at the Celebration Block Party on Saturday. Fans can walk the purple way with the second annual Purple Path, which is a city-wide tribute with eight temporary sidewalk clings marking significant sites tied to the artist.

The goal of the sing-along is to have 15,000 people singing arm-in-arm.

Plus, at the Meet Minneapolis Visitor Center, you can check out a replica of the motorcycle used in the 1984 movie "Purple Rain," a five-foot-tall exact replica of the "cloud shoe" worn by Prince in the music video for "Raspberry Beret," and paintings by Peyton Scott Russel.

Morris Day, Tevin Campbell, and more will play a concert at The Armory on Friday night.

There will also be walking tours, appearances by Prince's bands the Revolution and the New Power Generation, and a Prince night at the Twins' game on Thursday.

Purple Path map, Prince Celebration 2026

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