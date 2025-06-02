MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new initiative in downtown Minneapolis will help Prince fans celebrate his legacy. Meet Minneapolis, along with Paisley Park and the Downtown Improvement District, is launching the Purple Path to coincide with Celebration Week.

Fans will be able to follow the Purple Path by finding sidewalk decals to visit significant locations tied to Prince's life, music, and his connection to Minneapolis. Some of the places include the Dakota Jazz Club, First Avenue, and the Orpheum Theatre. The clings were placed over the weekend and will remain through the fall.

Celebration Week is an annual celebration of Prince and his legacy at Paisley Park and Downtown Minneapolis, which runs from June 5th to 8th. The 8 downtown Purple Path locations are:

Dakota Jazz Club

Schmitt Music Mural (South 10th Street & Marquette Avenue)

IDS Center

First Avenue & 7th Street Entry

Orpheum Theatre

Downtown Mural (1st Avenue & 8th Street)

Glam Slam

Prince Photograph (North 1st Street & North 1st Avenue)

