Celebrate Diverse Country Music At The Farm Aid Pre-festival
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Country music fans can get a sneak peek at Farm Aid with a pre-festival show next week. The Fine Line in Minneapolis is hosting Farm Aid presents Rissi Palmer's Color Me Country Takeover on September 18th. Color Me Country will feature the Academy of Country Music's "Lift Every Voice" award winner Rissi Palmer, Alyssia Dominguez, and Michael B. Whit.
What are all the artists known for?
Palmer is the host of Color Me Country Radio and is one of only nine Black female artists to chart on Billboard's Country Charts. Dominguez was born and raised in Wisconsin, draws inspiration from her grandmother's musicality, and brings a new twist to the country music genre. Michael B. Whit is a recent Emmy nominee and features a blend of country, gospel, and R&B in his music as a singer and producer. Color Me Country's goal is to honor the legacy of diverse artists and farmers, and lift up their lasting influence on roots music, community, and culture. The event will also feature stories and images of farmers from across the region. The show starts at 8:00 p.m. and tickets are on sale now at first-avenue.com.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
Warren Zeiders at the Ledge Amphitheater
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Justin Moore & Joe Nichols at The Ledge
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt
Alison Krauss & Union Station at the Ledge.
Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt