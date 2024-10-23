New “PATTERNS” To Develop At Target Center In January

New &#8220;PATTERNS&#8221; To Develop At Target Center In January

Terry Wyatt, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A country music star has announced a new tour prior to her new album dropping on Friday. Kelsea Ballerini is going to be hitting the road with the "KELSEA BALLERINI LIVE ON TOUR."

The three-month-long showcase will come to Target Center on January 24th. Ballerini is a four-time Grammy nominee and has won multiple Country Music Association awards. She is the only female country artist to hit #1 with her first three consecutive singles from a debut LP, and she has five back-to-back Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Ballerini was also inducted as a member into the Grand Ole Opry in 2019 becoming its youngest member at that time. She will be joined on tour by MaRynn Taylor and Maisie Peters. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 1st.

