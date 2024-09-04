Como Park Zoo Announces Historic Two New Additions
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Two new residents have joined the animal family at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory. The zoo has announced the birth of two Amur, or Siberian, Tiger cubs born on August 29th.
Seven-year-old Bernadette is the proud mother and 11-year-old Tsar is the father of the new additions. The birth is a historic occasion for Como Park Zoo as the cubs are the first tigers born at the zoo in over 41 years. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory Director Michelle Furrer says it is an extraordinary milestone for Como and the birth is a testament to the dedication and expertise of their animal care team.
The one male and one female baby tiger have not been named yet and both cubs, mom and dad are doing well. The babies and mom will remain in their private maternity den for a few months yet before greeting the public but dad is out and visible to zoo visitors.
