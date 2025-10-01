Explore The Connection Between Wolves And Humans
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular traveling exhibit has returned to a Minnesota zoo. "Wolves and Wild Lands" is back at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory through January. The exhibit explores the complex relationship between wolves and humans across North America. "Wolves and Wild Lands" features six preserved specimens, presented within their natural and human history context. Visitors can learn about the environmental and cultural factors that affect each species through displays and interactive graphics. The six species featured include the Arctic Wolf, Mexican Wolf, Red Wolf, Rocky Mountain Wolf, Great Plains Wolf, and the Coyote. "Wolves and Wild Lands" is open now through January 4th next year in Como's Exhibit Gallery.
