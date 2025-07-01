Como Park Zoo Welcomes A New Leader

Como Park Zoo Welcomes A New Leader

Katie Hill, President of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, PHOTO by Como Park Zoo and Conservatory

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular Minnesota Zoo has named its new leader. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has named Katie Hill as its next President. Hill will take over from Jackie Sticha on July 14th. She is currently the Vice-President of Engagement and Chief Innovation Officer with Milkweed Editions, an independent publisher.

What are some of Hill's Accomplishments?

Hill has created creative projects like the Cat Video Festival at the Walker Arts Center and campaigns that brought in over 900,000 visitors to the Minnesota Institute of Art.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Hill is a lifelong St. Paul resident and says Como is not just a place, it's a living ecosystem of wonder, and she is honored to join Como and help reimagine how the community connects with it. She will begin her tenure just before the Summer Gala with a transition period alongside Sticha.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:

Stacker curated a list of 25 animal evolution questions and answers to explain some scientific mysteries, from why giraffes have such long necks to how ants can carry 50 times their body weight. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world

WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America

While some are native and others arrived by accident, there are animals living quite happily in the U.S. that will make you say, “No way!” From seriously big cats to the pinkest bird you’ve ever seen, here are some of the most exotic creatures calling America home.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Filed Under: Como Park, Como Park Zoo, Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, minnesota
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON