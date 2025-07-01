ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular Minnesota Zoo has named its new leader. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has named Katie Hill as its next President. Hill will take over from Jackie Sticha on July 14th. She is currently the Vice-President of Engagement and Chief Innovation Officer with Milkweed Editions, an independent publisher.

What are some of Hill's Accomplishments?

Hill has created creative projects like the Cat Video Festival at the Walker Arts Center and campaigns that brought in over 900,000 visitors to the Minnesota Institute of Art.

Hill is a lifelong St. Paul resident and says Como is not just a place, it's a living ecosystem of wonder, and she is honored to join Como and help reimagine how the community connects with it. She will begin her tenure just before the Summer Gala with a transition period alongside Sticha.

