Music Under Glass Brings Warmth To Cold Winter Evenings
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The lid has been lifted on the names for acts at an annual music festival. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has revealed the artists for its Music Under Glass series for next year. The series kicks off on January 4th with Jasper Lepak and Ben Cook-Feltz. Lepak is a folk-Americana singer and songwriter who sings from the heart.
Who else is playing, and when do the shows take place?
Other artists in the 4-week series include Curt Obeda with Brian Z. and the Butanes, Jack Knife and the Sharps, Switchgrass, and Annie Mack. Music Under Glass takes place in the Sunken Garden, and the music is also simulcast into other areas of the garden. The shows take place from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. every Sunday and Wednesday from January 4th through February 4th and are free to attend. There is also beer and wine for purchase available during the shows. See the full list and schedule below:
Sunday, January 4 - Jasper Lepak with Ben Cook-Feltz
Sunday, January 11 - Curt Obeda with Brian Z and the Butanes
Wednesday, January 14 - Jack Knife & The Sharps
Sunday, January 18 - Siama's Congo Roots
Wednesday, January 21 - Switchgrass
Wednesday, January 28 - Katy Tessman & Sweet Lou
Sunday, February 1 - Annie Mack
Wednesday, February 4 - Jeff Ray with Mikkel Beckman
Como Park Zoo and the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory have been a popular attraction in St. Paul for over 100 years, entertaining millions of people while fostering an appreciation for wildlife and nature. The zoo is open 365 days a year, and admission is free, although donations are accepted.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
