ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A beautiful Winter Carnival tradition returns to a historic St. Paul attraction this weekend. The 51st Annual Winter Carnival Orchid Show will delight visitors at the Majorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park Zoo on Saturday and Sunday.

The conservatory will be adorned with hundreds of orchids from the Orchid Society of Minnesota and renowned local and national growers. In addition to the stunning flowers, visitors can meet orchid experts, learn about the care of the flowers, orchid culture, and shop a selection of orchids to bring home.

The Winter Carnival Orchid Show is one of the few times during the year that admission is charged to enter the conservatory. The cost is $8 for adults, and $6 for Como Friends Members, Seniors, and Children under 12. The show runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

