ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Just days after adding a new polar bear, a state zoo has added more new residents. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has welcomed two Hartmann's Mountain Zebras to its family. Khomas is a 7-year-old male, and Keanu is his 1-year-old son. The pair comes to Como from Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. Hartmann's Mountain Zebras are native to southwestern Africa and are known for their ability to thrive in cooler, drier climates. Khomas and Keanu join Ulysses, Como's longtime 25-year-old Plains zebra, and are already in the zebra yard for the public to see. Como Zoo says the three zebras will be joined by cranes, nyala, and tortoises come spring to create a dynamic mixed species exhibit that mirrors African grasslands.

