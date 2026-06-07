ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular St. Paul attraction has reopened after a threat on Saturday. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory was closed on Saturday after a reported bomb threat at the zoo.

The zoo says it received a report of a "threat" on the grounds on Saturday and immediately contacted 911. The park evacuated guests, nonessential staff, and secured animals in their care area while the St. Paul Police Department searched the zoo and park. The Police Department did not find any threat in their search.

The zoo remained closed on Saturday. Como Park Zoo reopened on Sunday and opened early for viewing of Horace, the corpse flower's potential blooming.

READ MORE: Horace the Corpse Flower Is Ready to Bloom at Como Zoo

The zoo says they take every report seriously and will continue to prioritize the safety of visitors, volunteers, staff, and animals.

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