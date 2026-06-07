Como Zoo Reopens After Saturday’s Bomb Threat Scare
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A popular St. Paul attraction has reopened after a threat on Saturday. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory was closed on Saturday after a reported bomb threat at the zoo.
The zoo says it received a report of a "threat" on the grounds on Saturday and immediately contacted 911. The park evacuated guests, nonessential staff, and secured animals in their care area while the St. Paul Police Department searched the zoo and park. The Police Department did not find any threat in their search.
The zoo remained closed on Saturday. Como Park Zoo reopened on Sunday and opened early for viewing of Horace, the corpse flower's potential blooming.
READ MORE: Horace the Corpse Flower Is Ready to Bloom at Como Zoo
The zoo says they take every report seriously and will continue to prioritize the safety of visitors, volunteers, staff, and animals.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Why do giraffes have long necks? Answers to 25 animal evolution questions:
Gallery Credit: Stacker
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz