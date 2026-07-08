ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A long-standing fan favorite show is celebrating a big anniversary this year. The Blaze Sparky Show at Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has been entertaining zoo-goers for 70 years.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

There were seven actual Sparkys over the show's run.

The Sparky Show started as a traveling attraction with one Sparky before being taken over by Como Zoo. Multiple seals now get the chance to play Sparky, with Subee and Poppy as the current stars.

Senior Zookeeper and trainer Allison Jungheim says the seals have a choice on if they want to perform:

"You want them to be able to do enough behaviors that are going to be dynamic and fun for the audience to see, but also be able to be comfortable on the stage as well, and that's one of the biggest things is that we make sure that our Sparkys are comfortable when they get onto the stage, to the best of our ability."

Thousands still pack Como Harbor and Amphitheater daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day to check out all the fun.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

Jungheim has been with Como Zoo for 25 years.

Jungheim says the show has evolved into a mix of education and entertainment:

"We want to make sure that we're highlighting natural behaviors of things these animals can do because they're amazing animals. They're strong, they're agile, they move through the water beautifully. It's really fun to be able to showcase the things that they can do naturally."

She says the Sparky Show is a staple for the zoo and Minnesota as a whole and that it is still a great way to build family memories today.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

The Blaze Sparky Show takes place twice daily at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and like Como Zoo, it is free to attend.

In 2022, St. Paul celebrated the Summer of Sparky with special statues all over the Twin Cities. All the statues can now be seen at the zoo, and you can check out some of them in the gallery below too. Plus, take a peek at all the great animals at the zoo in the following gallery after the Sparky statues.

Sparky Seal In 2022, Como Park Zoo celebrated the Summer of Sparky with twenty-one custom Sea Lion statues, hand-painted by local artists, placed throughout the Twin Cities, featuring water conservation messaging and weekly events. Now the statues can be seen throughout Como Park Zoo year-round. Check out pictures of some of the Sparkys below. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt