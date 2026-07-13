ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A critically endangered animal is getting a boost towards recovery thanks to a Minnesota Zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is sending 3,000 Wyoming Toad Tadpoles to Laramie, Wyoming, to be released into a protected habitat.

The project is part of a nationwide effort to recover one of North America's most critically endangered amphibians. The toad is native only to the Laramie Basin of Wyoming and experienced a dramatic population decline in the late 20th century and is currently classified as extinct in the wild.

Zookeeper Allison Pizel will go to Wyoming in Aug. to take part in a field study as well.

Como Zoo is one of a select group of institutions participating in the Wyoming Toad Recovery Program. Zoo Director Erica Prosser says the Wyoming Toad is a powerful example of why accredited zoos play such an important role in conservation, and although guests may never see these animals during their visit, their dedicated animal care staff are helping prevent the extinction of a species.

The Wyoming Toad is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (SAFE) program.

The Wyoming Toads currently live behind the scenes at the zoo, but Come Zoo hopes to eventually relocate them to its Aquatic Building, where visitors will be able to learn more about them and the conservation effort.

The adult toads are housed in a special biosecure containment room where animal care staff encourage breeding, manage environmental conditions, and successfully raise the tadpoles for release.

Como Park Zoo Como Park Zoo has been a staple in St. Paul since it first opened in 1897. The park, zoo, and conservatory continue to evolve, and the attraction remains free to attend. If you can't visit the zoo, check out the photos below of many of its residents. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt