ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Ocean garbage is finding a useful life in an art exhibit opening on Tuesday in St. Paul. Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea is a collection of larger-than-life sculptures made completely from marine debris collected from beaches and waterways.

Plastic pollution is the accumulation of plastic waste in the natural environment.

The 10 massive sculptures are constructed using plastic pollution and other beach debris collected by thousands of volunteers working with the nonprofit group Washed Ashore under the artistic direction of Angela Haseltine Pozzi. The collection combines art, science, and environmental education to help people better understand the growing problem of plastic pollution in oceans and waterways and inspire a solution.

The sea turtle sculpture is 11 feet long and weighs almost 1,200 pounds.

Educational signs accompany each piece to provide more information on sustainability practices. Washed Ashore: Art to Save the Sea is on display at Como Park Zoo through Labor Day and is free to explore while attending the zoo.

The 10 featured sculptures include:

Chompers Bull Shark

Gertrude African Penguin

Hugo Humpback Whalt Tail

Sea Jelly Bloom

Scrappy the Sea Lion Pup

Priscilla Rainbow Parrotfish

Rosa Bald Eagle

Nora Salmon

Natasha Sea Turtle

Sebastian James the Puffin

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