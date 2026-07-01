ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A favorite state zoo has given a name to its newest resident. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory has announced that its two-toed sloth has been named "Cusi."

The name was chosen after a zoo-wide vote involving staff, volunteers, and Como Friends employees. "Cusi" received a whopping 70% of the vote over the other finalists, "Tucuma," "Areca," and "Cohune." "Cusi" was born on May 6th to Ziggy and Sago as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP) breeding recommendation.

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The program helps maintain genetically diverse populations of animals in accredited zoos while supporting long-term conservation. Many of the final name choices were inspired by palm species native to Central and South America where Hoffman two-toed sloths are found. "Cusi" was chosen to reflect a part of the sloth's native range.

Check out the Gallery below of some of the animals and attractions you can see when visiting Como Park Zoo in St. Paul.