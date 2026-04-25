ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- An area zoo is mourning the loss of a long-time popular resident. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory is mourning the loss of Mumford the lion on Friday.

Mumford was diagnosed last December with an untreatable tumor in his nasal sinuses and entered hospice care. Since December, the lion's care team remained focused on his comfort, dignity, and quality of life while monitoring his condition. The Zoo says the difficult decision was made to euthanize Mumford after months of his health declining.

Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar says, Mumford had a wonderfully quirky personality that made him impossible not to love, and he could be a bit of a goofball, sometimes tripping on his morning walk over and then acting like nothing happened.

Maji remains at the zoo and is being closely monitored by her care team.

Mumford was born on January 14th, 2016, in Pueblo Zoo in Colorado, and came to Como Park Zoo on May 17th of 2019. He quickly became a zoo favorite and could often be found basking in the sun on his favorite perch. Mumford was 10 years old.

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