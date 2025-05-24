Summer Kicks Off With New Adventures At Como Park Zoo
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Memorial Day weekend is the official kickoff of summer at one Minnesota Zoo. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory in St. Paul is debuting its Wildlife Rescue: Tales of Conservation, the return of its free weekend shuttle service, and the launching of the Mythical Creatures Adventure at Como Town.
Como Park Zoo was founded in 1897 and was the First Zoo Established in Minnesota
Through Labor Day, visitors can explore the outdoor Wildlife Rescue with 12 life-sized, climbable, rescued animal sculptures highlighting real-life conservation success stories. The free weekend shuttle service runs from 9:45 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday now through August 17th.
Como Park Zoo is Free, but They Do Ask for a $4 Donation for Adults, $2 for Kids
Mythical Creatures Adventure is a walk-through fantasy and folklore with 60 animatronic beings from dragons to mermaids, and it is $9.99 per person. There are also fun programs throughout the day, like the Blaze Sparky Show, porcupine feeding, and Tiger Talk.
