New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The maximum speed limit for farm equipment on Minnesota roads has changed. Governor Tim Walz signed into law Senate File 1360 which increases the speed limit for certain pieces of farm equipment to 35 miles per hour.

Under the old law, some agricultural and livestock equipment had a speed limit of 30 miles per hour and others had a limit of 35 mph. The new law standardizes the speed limit and makes law enforcement and compliance easier.

The bill was authored by Senators Ann Johnson Stewart, David Dibble, and John Jasinski.

