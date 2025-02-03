2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A Central Minnesota theatre continues to have a major economic impact on its community and the area. The final 2024 numbers are in for the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park and it was another great year for the venue.

The Ledge brought in an estimated 5 million dollars to the St. Cloud area and over $400,000 in sales tax revenue for Waite Park, Stearns County, and Minnesota. 45,000 people visited the Ledge in 2024 to see acts like the Beach Boys, Jewel, the Stray Cats, Cypress Hill, and more. Since The Ledge Amphitheater opened in 2021 over 145,000 people have attended events.

33.2% of the visitors in 2024 were from out of state and 69.6% of people coming to a show stayed overnight in the Waite Park area. So far The Ledge has announced five acts for the 2025 season, The Goo Goo Dolls, Alison Krauss and Union Station, Chicago, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Earth, Wind, and Fire.

