Meet Kimber, The Sartell Police Department’s K9 Calendar Girl

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell Police Department has an officer featured on a 2025 calendar. K9 Officer Kimber is featured on the Federal Premium Ammunition's Incredible Canines calendar.

Get our free mobile app

City of Sartell City of Sartell loading...

Sartell Police Department via Facebook Sartell Police Department via Facebook loading...

The calendar shares the stories of dogs that aid individuals and department first responders every day. Kimber is a therapy dog for the police department and her partner Officer Kari Bonfield says it is great for Kimber's work to be recognized:

"Nobody really knew what we planned to do with the therapy dog program until it started and we've kind of built it and to see where it's gone, I mean Kimber has really become the face of the Sartell Police Department and let alone the city, I mean she's very well known around here and it's been really exciting to her calendar up around at businesses in town."

Sartell Police Department via Facebook Sartell Police Department via Facebook loading...

Kimber was chosen because she is a Soldier's 6 dog which is a Minnesota non-profit that provides specially trained dogs to veterans, police officers, firefighters, and more. Federal is donating the proceeds from the calendar back to all the organizations that participated. Bonfield says Kimber has been a huge help to the whole community:

"It's been amazing, we've been able to connect with people and this town on calls that we've never been able to before, a lot of mental health calls Kimber is, she doesn't even know what she is doing because she is doing it so well and even for our officers when they've had a tough day and Kimber comes bounding in and brings her ball and wants to play with'em people can't not smile."

Officer Kari Bonfield and Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department Officer Kari Bonfield and Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department loading...

Bonfield says Kimber serves all over Sartell at public offices, schools, nursing homes, and on calls where there is trauma or anxiety.

She says Kimber is never put in harm's way and is a valued member of their team. Kimber has been with the Sartell PD for about 14 months and is featured for the month of January on the calendar. Kimber even has her own Instagram page.

Sartell Police Department vis Facebook Sartell Police Department vis Facebook loading...

Officer Kari Bonfield and Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department Officer Kari Bonfield and Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department loading...

Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department Kimber, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell Police Department loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event

10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud