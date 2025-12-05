Sartell’s K9 Officer Joins a National Fundraising Calendar
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell police dog and its handler are going to be representing the department in next year's K9 calendar.
The nationwide fundraising calendar through Vested Interest in K9s showcases police dogs who have received vests provided by the nonprofit organization.
Sartell Officer Curt Grosz and K9 Echo will be featured in the month of October 2026.
Each year, 12 officers and their K9s are picked to represent the organization and the importance of fitting the dogs with protective vests.
The calendars are $20 plus shipping and can be ordered through the Vested Interest in K9s website. All of the proceeds will be used to provide equipment and services to police dogs across the country.
LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state
Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles
States with the most registered hunters
Gallery Credit: Meagan Drillinger