SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell police dog and its handler are going to be representing the department in next year's K9 calendar.

The nationwide fundraising calendar through Vested Interest in K9s showcases police dogs who have received vests provided by the nonprofit organization.

Sartell Officer Curt Grosz and K9 Echo will be featured in the month of October 2026.

Each year, 12 officers and their K9s are picked to represent the organization and the importance of fitting the dogs with protective vests.

The calendars are $20 plus shipping and can be ordered through the Vested Interest in K9s website. All of the proceeds will be used to provide equipment and services to police dogs across the country.

LOOK: The most popular dog breeds in America Using the American Kennel Club's 2023 rankings , released on April 9, 2024, Stacker compiled a ranking of the 100 most popular dog breeds in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The most popular dog names of 2022 in every state Hey dog lovers, check out this awesome list of the most popular dog names in 2022 for every state, and get ready for some serious cuteness overload. Gallery Credit: Amber Spencer-Knowles