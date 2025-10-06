Boy Critically Hurt in Sartell Bike Accident Sunday

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A 12-year-old boy was hurt after crashing his bike in Sartell on Sunday.

The Sartell Police Department says the boy was riding his bike down Muskie Hill and crashed near the bottom at around 7:50 p.m.

A 10-year-old boy who was with the victim was able to call 911. Meanwhile, a nearby citizen administered CPR to the boy, who was unresponsive and not breathing.

Officers responded to the scene and continued life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived.

The boy was resuscitated before being flown to the Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the boy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

