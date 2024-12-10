ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three Central Minnesota law enforcement agencies will receive part of the $4.5 million in grants for training and recruitment announced today by Governor Tim Walz.

The Sartell Police Department, Waite Park Police Department, and Stearns County Sheriff's Office will all receive funds to cover the cost of education and a salary while candidates attend either Alexandria Technical & Community College or Hennepin Technical College.

The Governor says the state is investing in building strong, well-trained law enforcement agencies that are fully staffed and ready to answer any call that comes in. 46 total agencies will receive grants to sponsor 94 candidates with two and four-year degrees who want to make a career change into law enforcement. The full list of 46 agencies receiving grant money is listed below.

Belle Plaine Police

Big Stone County Sheriff

Blaine Police

Bloomington Police

Brooklyn Center Police

Brooklyn Park Police

Carver County Sheriff

Chisago County Sheriff

Columbia Heights Police

Edina Police

Faribault Police

Farmington Police

Freeborn County Sheriff

Fridley Police

Hennepin County Sheriff

Hopkins Police

Lakeville Police

Lino Lakes Police

Maple Grove Police

Medina Police

Mendota Heights Police

Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police

Minneapolis Police

Minneapolis-St. Paul Int’l Airport Police

Minnetonka Police

Moorhead Police

New Brighton Police

Orono Police

Owatonna Police

Prairie Island Indian Community Police

Richfield Police

Rosemount Police

Roseville Police

Sartell Police

St. Anthony Police

Stearns County Sheriff

St. Louis Park Police

St. Paul Police

University of Minnesota Police

Wadena Police

Waite Park Police

Waseca County Sheriff

Wayzata Police

West Hennepin Public Safety

Woodbury Public Safety

Wyoming Police

