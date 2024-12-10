3 Central MN Law Enforcement Agencies Receive Portion Of State Grants
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three Central Minnesota law enforcement agencies will receive part of the $4.5 million in grants for training and recruitment announced today by Governor Tim Walz.
The Sartell Police Department, Waite Park Police Department, and Stearns County Sheriff's Office will all receive funds to cover the cost of education and a salary while candidates attend either Alexandria Technical & Community College or Hennepin Technical College.
The Governor says the state is investing in building strong, well-trained law enforcement agencies that are fully staffed and ready to answer any call that comes in. 46 total agencies will receive grants to sponsor 94 candidates with two and four-year degrees who want to make a career change into law enforcement. The full list of 46 agencies receiving grant money is listed below.
- Belle Plaine Police
- Big Stone County Sheriff
- Blaine Police
- Bloomington Police
- Brooklyn Center Police
- Brooklyn Park Police
- Carver County Sheriff
- Chisago County Sheriff
- Columbia Heights Police
- Edina Police
- Faribault Police
- Farmington Police
- Freeborn County Sheriff
- Fridley Police
- Hennepin County Sheriff
- Hopkins Police
- Lakeville Police
- Lino Lakes Police
- Maple Grove Police
- Medina Police
- Mendota Heights Police
- Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Police
- Minneapolis Police
- Minneapolis-St. Paul Int’l Airport Police
- Minnetonka Police
- Moorhead Police
- New Brighton Police
- Orono Police
- Owatonna Police
- Prairie Island Indian Community Police
- Richfield Police
- Rosemount Police
- Roseville Police
- Sartell Police
- St. Anthony Police
- Stearns County Sheriff
- St. Louis Park Police
- St. Paul Police
- University of Minnesota Police
- Wadena Police
- Waite Park Police
- Waseca County Sheriff
- Wayzata Police
- West Hennepin Public Safety
- Woodbury Public Safety
- Wyoming Police
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
11 Things in Your Minnesota Home That Probably Need to Be Cleaned
10 Reasons Not to Move to St. Cloud