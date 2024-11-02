TABLE TALK GOES MAD WITH DRUID CITY GAMES

ST. CLOUD -- It was a special "Table Talk" on WJON on Saturday morning as we were joined by James Hudson from Druid City Games. Hudson joined the show to talk about Druid City's latest game currently on Kickstarter "Madcala."

The game is a take-off on the popular Mancala game mechanic. Hudson says "Madcala" is a fun one-versus-one game with special player abilities set in the "Wonderland's War" world. The game features Alice, the Madhatter, the White Rabbit, and the Red Queen among other roles you can take on with artwork by Matt Trembley.

Hudson says it is was tricky to get Trembley on board to do the art for a game because of his current work on the latest "Dice Throne - Outcasts" set. Trembley has done art for a slew of games like "20 Strong - Tanglewoods," "Wonderland's War," and "Wroth." Hudson says that Trembley has an American Anime feel to his art which fits "Madcala" and the Alice in Wonderland theme well.

We also discussed the fan collaborative expansion for "Madcala." The winner in the voting was the Tweedledee/Tweedledum combo but Hudson says he loved the art on the Walrus and White Queen. Anyone who backs the game now will get the bonus Caterpillar character too. He also says they like the match-up for "Madcala" so well they have other versions like Robin Hood, Sherlock Holmes, and Greek Gods they may do down the road.

After we were done talking about "Madcala" we also talked about some other Druid City Games like the "Tidal Blade" titles, "Grimm Masquerade," and "Wonderland's War." All the art for Druid City Games is great and Hudson says they have several artists like Mr. Cuddington (which is a moniker for a husband and wife team) that they work with often, and there are artists he would like to work with but are so in demand it is hard to get their schedules to line up.

We wrapped up talking about Druid City's game Bloodstone coming to Kickstarter in Spring of 2025 which Hudson says has been a project in the works for over 3 years.

You can tune into Table Talk every other Saturday at 8:10 a.m. opposite the Woods Garden Show.

