LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) -- Kids from one area high school got to take a dip as a reward on Thursday. Little Falls Community High School students got a break from classes to take part in a polar plunge as a reward for earning money for the Special Olympics.

It is the second year the school has organized the fundraiser with the plunge as the reward. Senior Natalie Graeve says the fundraising is important to help bring recognition to Special Olympics:

"I feel like in our school special ed doesn't get recognized quite as much as it should for how involved our special education population is in our school so it's really cool to just see all this awareness around them."

Senior Ellie Larsen says being able to take the plunge is fun but raising the money for Special Olympics really helps bring the school together:

"I think it goes towards a great cause and I love participating in this because it's such a community thing and it helps bring the school together to just support one cause and it's a super important cause that definitely should be recognized more within our school so it's awesome that we can recognize Special Olympics while also doing something together as students and teachers."

The students have been raising money for about a month and anyone who met their goal could take the polar plunge if they chose to. Senior Molly Petrowitz says it is fun to take the plunge and bond with classmates:

"Aside from the bigger community, it helps build the smaller communities within fundraising for the polar plunge. Our swim team did it together and it was really fun to work together and reach our goal within the swim team as well as our goal as a school so it was really fun to do a mid-season activity."

Faculty and Staff took part as well.

Principal Tim Bjorge and several teachers also jumped because the students hit incentives to get them to do so. Senior Mason Tschida says it is for a good cause and fun to take the plunge to get a break from classes:

"Well, what's fun for me is getting to jump with my friends, and also, again like Ellie said, it is such a community-building thing of just everyone coming together and jumping in the cold water."

Anyone not taking part in the polar plunge got to go outside to watch and cheer the jumpers on.

Afterward, everyone went inside to warm up and have some hot chocolate and snacks. 115 kids took part in the polar plunge, many of them dressed up in Halloween costumes, and they raised $11,815 for Special Olympics.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

