ROCKVILLE -- Hundreds of people jumped into ice-cold waters for a good cause on Saturday afternoon. The 13th annual St. Cloud Polar Plunge was held at the 400 Club in Rockville.

Individuals, businesses, schools, and organizations from all over central Minnesota took the plunge into Pleasant Lake to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Over the last 12 years, the event has raised over $904,000.

