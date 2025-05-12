Learn More About Proposed Rockville J-Turn At Tuesday Meeting
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Rockville and area residents can learn more about a road improvement project Tuesday night. The City of Rockville, along with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT), is holding a meeting to provide more information about the proposed J-Turn to be built near Rockville.
The J-Turn would be installed at the intersection between Highway 23 and County Road 8 between County Road 82 and Rausch Lake Road. The estimated cost of the project is $1.2 million, and MNDOT says the J-Turn will improve access, help prevent severe crashes, and simplify traffic flow.
The session will allow community members to provide feedback and voice any concerns. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Rockville City Hall. Construction is scheduled to start in 2027.
