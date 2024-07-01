Sheriff’s Office Investigating Incident Near Rockville
ROCKVILLE (WJON News) -- Details are limited involving an incident near Rockville on Monday.
The Steans County Sheriff's Office says it is involved in an active investigation near Grand Lake south of Rockville on County Road 8. The Sheriff's office says the incident is contained and there is no danger to the public.
They are asking people to stay out of the area, and no additional information is available at this time. WJON will keep you updated as more information is made available.
